Eisel and Schorn for Austria in 2012 London Olympics

Austria has named its team for the 2012 London Olympics. Bernhard Eisel will lead the two-man road team, and three riders will compete in mountain biking. The nation did not qualify for track spots.

Bernhard Eisel of Team Sky will be in his second Olympics, having previously ridden in 2004. Best-known lately as Mark Cavendish's lead out man, the 31-year-old will now have the chance to challenge his friend and Sky teammate.

The other rider on the road team is Daniel Schorn of Team NetApp. The 23-year-old sprinter made his grand tour debut this year in the Giro d'Italia, where he brought in two top ten stage finishes.

They will ride only the road race and not the time trial.

Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) and Matthias Brändle (Team NetApp) are the two reserves.

The Alpine nation is sending three riders to the cross country mountain biking events: Lisi Osl, Alexander Gehbauer and Karl Markt. Osl is reigning national champion. The reserve riders are Lisa Mitterbauer, Christoph Soukup and Uwe Hochenwarter.