Eisel named Austrian Cyclist of the Year

Bernhard Eisel (Image credit: Team Sky)

Bernhard Eisel has been named Austrian Cyclist of the Year for the second consecutive year. Eisel, now with Team Sky, beat Stefen Denifl (Vacansoleil) and Marco Haller of Katusha.

It was Eisel's third title, as he had also won it in 2006.This year's selection was made by an expert panel sponsored by the Austrian Cycling Federation.

The Classics and sprint specialist had no wins in 2010 with HTC-Highroad, devoting much of his time to helping star sprinter Mark Cavendish. The Austrian was the only HTC teammate to transfer to Team Sky with Cavendish for the 2012 season.

Eisel will open his campaign at the Tour of Qatar, again at Cavendish's side. But the 30-year-old also figures to have his own chances this year, perhaps even in Qatar. “At the Classics I will also be able to ride some for myself, but will act as a leader for our irons in the fire, Juan Flecha and Boasson Hagen," he said.

“At the races in Belgium we want to play a role too, of course. The Giro is marked in red on my calendar, perhaps I will have a chance there in an escape group.”