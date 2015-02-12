Eight wildcards announced for Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) inks his name in the record books with a third Tour of Flanders win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Riders will have to face the Old Kwaremont on Sunday's Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Andreas Schillinger shows off the new jersey (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 4 of 5 Two Wanty riders discuss how they thought Jans had won. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 5 of 5 Dominique Rollin is back with Cofidis in 2015 (Image credit: Cofidis)

The organisers of the Tour of Flanders have announced the eight wild-card invitations for the 2015 race. The Professional Continental teams will join the 17 WorldTour teams, making a total of 25 teams in the race to be held April 5.

MTN-Qhubeka, Bora-Argon18, Androni-Giocattoli and Team Roompot all got the nod, as did the two French teams Cofidis and Europcar. They will be joined by the two Belgian ProConti teams, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise.

The race runs 264.2 kilometers from its start in Bruges Market. Riders can expect many sections of cobblestones, including three trips up the cobbled Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg in the finishing circuit. There are 19 climbs all together before the finish in Oudenaarde.

Last year's race -- as in 2013 and 2010 – was won by Fabian Cancellara. He has indicated that he might retire immediately if he would win either Paris-Roubaix or the Tour of Flanders again this year.

Wildcard teams for the Tour of Flanders: Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Wanty – Groupe Gobert, Cofidis Solutions Crédit, Team Europcar, Bora-Argon 18, Androni Giocattoli, Team Roompot and MTN – Qhubeka.