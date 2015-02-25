Eight wildcard invitations announced for Paris-Roubaix
MTN-Qhubeka, UnitedHealthcare and Bora-Argon 18 make the selection
ASO has announced the eight wildcard teams for this year's Paris-Roubaix, with the MTN-Qhubeka team among those getting the nod for the classic, which takes place on April 12.
Related Articles
As expected, French Pro Continental teams Europcar, Cofidis and Bretagne-Séché have also been invited, along with Belgian squads Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Wanty-Groupe Gobert, German outfit Bora-Argon 18 and US-registered squad UnitedHealthcare.
There are two differences to the eight invitees for the Tour of Flanders announced two weeks ago, with Team Roompot and Androni Giocattoli losing out to Bretagne-Séché and UnitedHealthcare.
The 17 WorldTour teams qualify automatically for Paris-Roubaix, meaning that the peloton will be composed of 25 teams in total.
Niki Terpstra claimed Paris-Roubaix in 2014, escaping in the finale to win ahead of John Degenkolb and Fabian Cancellara.
Wildcard invitations for Paris-Roubaix: Bora - Argon 18, Bretagne - Séché Environnement, Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, MTN – Qhubeka, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, Team Europcar, Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise and Wanty – Groupe Gobert.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy