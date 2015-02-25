Eight wildcard invitations announced for Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 2 of 5 Daniel McLay took second in the juniors (Image credit: Brian Jones/Kimroy Photography) Image 3 of 5 Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 4 of 5 Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 5 Dominique Rollin is back with Cofidis in 2015 (Image credit: Cofidis)

ASO has announced the eight wildcard teams for this year's Paris-Roubaix, with the MTN-Qhubeka team among those getting the nod for the classic, which takes place on April 12.

As expected, French Pro Continental teams Europcar, Cofidis and Bretagne-Séché have also been invited, along with Belgian squads Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Wanty-Groupe Gobert, German outfit Bora-Argon 18 and US-registered squad UnitedHealthcare.

There are two differences to the eight invitees for the Tour of Flanders announced two weeks ago, with Team Roompot and Androni Giocattoli losing out to Bretagne-Séché and UnitedHealthcare.

The 17 WorldTour teams qualify automatically for Paris-Roubaix, meaning that the peloton will be composed of 25 teams in total.

Niki Terpstra claimed Paris-Roubaix in 2014, escaping in the finale to win ahead of John Degenkolb and Fabian Cancellara.

Wildcard invitations for Paris-Roubaix: Bora - Argon 18, Bretagne - Séché Environnement, Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, MTN – Qhubeka, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, Team Europcar, Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise and Wanty – Groupe Gobert.