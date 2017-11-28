Eight riders test positive at Vuelta a Colombia

Gold for Robinson Lopez at the Colombian nationals (Image credit: Boyaca Es Para Vivirla‏ @TeamBoyacaEs )

Following last week's news of a doping infraction for U23 Colombian champion Róbinson López (Loteria de Boyaca), who tested positive for the EPO variant known as CERA, the UCI announced on Tuesday that seven more riders also tested positive in controls taken during the 2017 Vuelta a Colombia.

Related Articles Colombian U23 champion tests positive for CERA

Six other riders tested positive for CERA (Continuous Erythropoietin Receptor Activator), a third-generation variant of the blood booster erythropoietin, in samples taken on August 1 and 2, 2017.

Luis Alberto Largo Quintero (Sogamoso-argos-cooservicios-idrs), Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (EPM), Jonathan Felipe Paredes Hernandez and Fabio Nelson Montenegro Forero (Ebsa - Indeportes Boyaca), Luis Camargo Flechas (Supergiros), and Oscar Soliz Vilca (Movistar Amateur Team) joined Lopez in receiving an 'Adverse Analytical Finding' (AAF) for the drug.

In addition, Juan Carlos Cadena Sastoque (Depormundo-m Bosa-ramguiflex) received an AAF for steroid metabolites 19-noretiocholanolone and 19-norandrosterone in a control taken on August 11, 2017.

According to the UCI press release, the "intelligence led" doping controls were planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF).

All of the athletes have been provisionally suspended by the UCI and can request analysis of the B samples.