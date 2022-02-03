Egan Bernal undergoes successful surgery on cervical section of spine

Egan Bernal has undergone successful surgery on the cervical section of his spine in Bogota. It was the Colombian rider’s second round of spinal surgery since his life-threatening training crash ten days ago.

In a statement, the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana described the operation as achieving “excellent clinical results,” adding that no complications had arisen from the surgery, which took place on Wednesday.

Bernal had already undergone an operation to stabilise fractures in the thoracic section of his spine last week, along with separate procedures to address fractures to his femur, kneecap, and ribs, as well as collapsed lung.

Following those procedures, Bernal issued a statement on social media revealing that he had initially risked being left paralysed by the severity of his injuries. After further testing earlier this week, Bernal underwent further surgery on Wednesday.

“The patient is already in recovery. The objectives of biomechanical stability of the cervical spine were achieved with excellent clinical results, without complications during the surgery,” read the latest bulletin from the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana.

“We will continue to monitor his post-operative evolution, working to achieve the best clinical outcomes and the prompt recovery of our patient, through interdisciplinary and humanised care.”

Bernal was rushed to the hospital on Monday of last week after colliding into the back of a stationary bus while training on his time trial bike with Ineos Grenadiers teammates in the Cundinamarca area of Colombia.

The initial medical report detailed a long list of injuries, including damage to the thoracic and cervical sections of his spine. The first spinal operation concerned the T5 and T6 vertebrae in the thoracic section, with Bernal coming round with full mobility and no neurological damage.

"I want to thank god, the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana and all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family, my partner, and all of you," Bernal wrote on social media last week.