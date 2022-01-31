Egan Bernal avoids infection as recovery from bus collision continues in Bogota hospital

Egan Bernal has successfully undergone surgeries on a fractured metacarpal in his right hand and to manage dentoalveolar fractures in his mouth, with doctors at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota happy he has not shown signs of infection.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider is still recovering in hospital following his life-threatening collision with a bus last Monday, where he also suffered fractures to his vertebrae, femur, kneecaps and ribs, as well as chest trauma and a collapsed lung.

"The procedure to remove the drains of the thoracostomy that was performed was carried out, which allows satisfactory progress in the treatment of closed chest trauma," the latest statement from the hospital read.

"A very positive aspect of his medical progress is that he has shown no signs of infection. In addition to this, we remain very focused on pain control and management. The patient continues with nutritional support to feed him.

"All the professionals who make up the medical team that works for the recovery of patient Egan Bernal remain confident of his prompt recovery and confirm our commitment and dedication to service."

Bernal crashed into the back of a stationary bus last Monday while training near his home in Colombia with several Ineos Grenadiers teammates.

He made his first public statement in a post on social media on Friday, when he also published a photo from his hospital bed. He said that he had risked losing his life or being left paralysed by the injuries he sustained in the crash.

"Having had a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God, @ClinicaUsabana [the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana – ed], all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family, @mafemotas [girlfriend Mafe Motas] and all of you for your good wishes," Bernal wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"I'm still in the ICU waiting for more surgeries but trusting in God everything will be fine."