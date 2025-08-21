Egan Bernal spearheads Ineos Grenadiers at Vuelta España as Filippo Ganna returns from Tour de France concussion

Former Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal spearheads a multi-faceted Ineos Grenadiers squad at this year's Vuelta a España, the British squad confirmed on Thursday, with Filippo Ganna back racing after crashing out on stage 2 of the Tour de France and suffering for several weeks with concussion.

Ineos have managed three Grand Tour stage wins in 2025 so far, one at the Giro through Josh Tarling, and two at the Tour with Thymen Arensman. They continue to try and build back to their previous world-beating levels at this upcoming Vuelta.

It's the Colombian's second Grand Tour of the season, having already shown signs of his previous best with seventh overall at the Giro d'Italia in May.

Bernal is ready for more after a solid preparation block and could become a podium contender.

"I’m relishing the challenge of leading the Ineos Grenadiers at this year’s Vuelta. It’s a race that always delivers aggressive, unpredictable racing - which is what I enjoy," said Bernal in a team statement.

"My preparation has been good, and with the team we’re bringing - a mix of Grand Tour winners, strong support and guys hungry to show themselves - we can be confident. Starting in Italy also gives me extra motivation after so many special moments racing there."

Ganna is starting his first race since crashing out of the Tour de France on the opening day and sustaining what proved to be a serious concussion. With a team time trial on stage 5 and individual race against the clock on stage 18, Ganna will be a key cog in Bernal's support, but also a potential stage winner in his own right.

Ganna may still not be firing on all cylinders, even with the Gran Partida being in his home country of Italy and his home Piemonte region.

He need time to recover from concussion and he was kept out of training and racing for a lengthy period following the Tour.

Other strong riders in the Ineos line-up for the Vuelta include Michał Kwiatkowski and Magnus Sheffield, with the in-form Victor Langelotti set to start his first Grand Tour with Ineos after a very successful Tour de Pologne.

Completing the British squad are Lucas Hamilton, Bob Jungels and Brandon Rivera.

"La Vuelta always produces unpredictable, aggressive racing and this squad gives us a variety of options," said Performance Director Scott Drawer.

"Egan comes into the race as our leader, supported by a group that mixes climbing strength, time trial power and experience. It’s a team that can fight for opportunities and race in a style that’s been consistent with our approach at both the Giro and the Tour de France. We can’t wait to get racing."

