Egan Bernal spearheads Ineos Grenadiers at Vuelta España as Filippo Ganna returns from Tour de France concussion

'It’s a race that always delivers aggressive, unpredictable racing - which is what I enjoy' says Colombian two-time Grand Tour champion

MODENA, ITALY - MAY 22: Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal before the 12th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race on May 22, 2025 in Modena, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)
Former Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal spearheads a multi-faceted Ineos Grenadiers squad at this year's Vuelta a España, the British squad confirmed on Thursday, with Filippo Ganna back racing after crashing out on stage 2 of the Tour de France and suffering for several weeks with concussion.

Ineos have managed three Grand Tour stage wins in 2025 so far, one at the Giro through Josh Tarling, and two at the Tour with Thymen Arensman. They continue to try and build back to their previous world-beating levels at this upcoming Vuelta.

"I’m relishing the challenge of leading the Ineos Grenadiers at this year’s Vuelta. It’s a race that always delivers aggressive, unpredictable racing - which is what I enjoy," said Bernal in a team statement.

"My preparation has been good, and with the team we’re bringing - a mix of Grand Tour winners, strong support and guys hungry to show themselves - we can be confident. Starting in Italy also gives me extra motivation after so many special moments racing there."

Other strong riders in the Ineos line-up for the Vuelta include Michał Kwiatkowski and Magnus Sheffield, with the in-form Victor Langelotti set to start his first Grand Tour with Ineos after a very successful Tour de Pologne.

"Egan comes into the race as our leader, supported by a group that mixes climbing strength, time trial power and experience. It’s a team that can fight for opportunities and race in a style that’s been consistent with our approach at both the Giro and the Tour de France. We can’t wait to get racing."

