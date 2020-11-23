EF Gone Racing at the Giro d'Italia – Video

EF Pro Cycling and Rapha have released the latest film in the 'EF Gone Racing' series, chronicling the team's experiences at the 2020 Giro d'Italia in October.

The team had a successful three weeks at the race, with Ecuadorian rider Jonathan Caicedo taking a stage victory early on after emerging as the strongest man from the breakaway on Mount Etna.

They hit the heights again six days later. Ruben Guerreiro, a new signing for 2020, launched his bid for the blue mountain classification jersey on the road to Roccaraso, winning from the break as he overhauled Ineos Grenadiers' Jonathan Castroviejo on the steep final slopes.

The 26-year-old ended up taking the blue jersey in Milan, sealing a fine outing at the Grand Tour for the American team. They had turned heads at the team presentation in Sicily, wearing a special, and garish, new kit created in collaboration with Rapha and skateboarding brand Palace.

The 24-minute video includes contributions from around the team, including Australian climber Lachlan Morton, who has featured in most of the 'Gone Racing' series as he tackles an alternative calendar of gravel and off-road races.

Matti Breschel, taking on his first Grand Tour as a directeur sportif, also features, as do riders Lawson Craddock, James Whelan and Simon Clarke.

Behind-the-scenes filming includes stage planning, in-car footage from the race, celebrations after the team's successes, Guerreiro's battle for blue, and the day-to-day hardships of Grand Tour racing, including the COVID-19 coronavirus testing throughout the race.

Check out 'EF Gone Racing: Giro d'Italia 2020' above.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Today's cycling-related highlights from the Black Friday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Black Friday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK