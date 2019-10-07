Edo Maas severely injured in collision with car at Piccolo Lombardia

Edo Maas (Development Team Sunweb) suffered severe injuries that include fractures to his neck, back and face following a collision with a car that was on course at the Piccolo Lombardia on Sunday.

The Dutch rider was transported to hospital in Milan, where he has been sedated and will undergo further treatment.

"Edo is currently sedated, he is stable and his life is not at threat. He has sustained fractures to his neck, back and face. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of his injuries," read a statement from the team.

Maas crashed on the descent of the Madonna del Ghisallo, 126km into the 176km race. According to the team’s statement, Maas collided with a car that entered the parcours. He was immediately transported to nearby hospital in Milan.

Maas is currently under sedation while doctors determine the extent of his injuries and begin treatment. His family has arrived at the hospital to be at his side, with the Team Sunweb doctor expected to arrive on Monday.

"This is all of the information that is currently available, and we kindly ask to respect the family’s privacy through this difficult time," read the team's statement. "Another update will be provided when applicable. The Team Sunweb family send their thoughts, prayers and strength to Edo and his loved ones in these incredibly difficult moments."

French rider Edouard Bonnefoix shed a little more light on the crash via Twitter, explaining how he was one of very few witnesses.

"I was with him, chasing to get in a group in the downhill. A car came from the right side and crossed the road; I don’t know how that was possible, I guess the driver was going out of his house’s private road and didn’t see us. That was a terrible accident, around 70km/h," Bonnefoix wrote.

"Because we were just the two of us, I think only a few spectators may be witnesses... I avoided to smash the car at the last moment and we were coming out of a turn, so I didn’t really understand the situation... I send my courage and thoughts to Edo, I hope he will be back fast."