EBU and ASO renew broadcast agreement for Vuelta

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO)/ Unipublic, have renewed an agreement on the terms for broadcasting the Spanish Vuelta for the next four years, from 2012 to 2015 inclusive.

The Vuelta a España is a significant complement to the EBU's substantial cycling offer, and it will better enable broadcasters to develop more comprehensive cycling programmes.

TV coverage will be provided by Spanish EBU Member TVE, with which ASO/Unipublic renewed its agreements last year.

"This new contact is excellent news for the Vuelta, and for cycling in general, because EBU Members – which screen many other cycling events as well – offer consistent, comprehensive coverage throughout the season," said Yann Le Moenner, Director General of ASO.

Javier Guillen, the Director of the Vuelta, said he was "particularly satisfied with the relationship between the Vuelta and EBU Member channels as they help to bring the event to fans all over Europe."

The European Broadcasting Union is the largest association of national, public service broadcasters in the world, promoting cooperation between broadcasters and facilitating the exchange of audiovisual content.