Tour de France to be broadcast in 190 countries worldwide

Official Tour de France Guide 2011

The Tour de France will be broadcast in 190 countries around the world this year, with Thailand and Korea making their Tour debuts. 100 channels will carry the race, with 60 of them carrying live broadcasts.

According to race organiser ASO, the broadcasts will all be based on images provided by France Télévisions, and six stages will be shown start-to-finish.

In addition, a number of channels will broadcast the race in HDTV. Outside of Europe, these include Versus (USA), JSports (Japan), Sky TV (New Zealand), SuperSports (Africa), SBS (Australia), ESPN Inter (South America) and Canal Evasion (Canada).

To continue the coverage in the future, the Tour has renewed long-term contracts for broadcasting with, among others, the EBU (the European Broadcasting Union), Eurosport Asia and SKY TV (New Zealand).

This year's Tour starts on Saturday, July 2, on the Passage du Gois in northwestern France.