eBay Finds: Signed Thor Hushovd 2010 world champion's jersey

Image 1 of 4 A signed Thor Hushovd 2010 world champion's jersey found on eBay (Image credit: lenferdunord / eBay) Image 2 of 4 It’s a beautiful, clean design that Hushovd wore for three races before the end of the season ahead of his move to Garmin-Cervélo in 2011 (Image credit: lenferdunord / eBay) Image 3 of 4 Cervélo TestTeam's Thor Hushovd poses in his new road race world champion's jersey – the same design as the one for sale here on eBay – and matching Cervélo bike in late 2010 (Image credit: Getty Sport Images) Image 4 of 4 The size large jersey is unworn and still has its tag intact (Image credit: lenferdunord / eBay)

We've got another pretty rare, and signed, jersey that we've unearthed on our latest trawl through eBay: a 2010 Cervélo TestTeam road race world champion's jersey, as worn by – and signed by – Thor Hushovd.

A couple of months ago, we featured a similarly rare, and signed – and now sold – Oscar Freire world champion's jersey from 1999. This jersey and that one are similar in that after winning their respective Worlds road races, both Freire and Hushovd changed teams for the following season, and so raced in their 'same-season' trade-team-printed rainbow jerseys a limited amount of times – and only once in Freire's case.

Hushovd raced just three times in this jersey design – which is pretty normal due to the fact that the Worlds come towards the end of the season – taking 13th at the Gran Piemonte in mid-October, failing to finish at Il Lombardia two days later, but then winning the Trofeo Città di Borgomanero the next day. And everyone dreams of winning while wearing the rainbow jersey.

Cervélo TestTeam's Thor Hushovd poses in his new road race world champion's jersey – the same design as the one for sale here on eBay – and matching Cervélo bike in late 2010 (Image credit: Getty Sport Images)

The following season – in a slightly redesigned jersey, featuring Garmin as the jersey's main logo in place of Cervélo after Hushovd joined Jonathan Vaughters' Garmin-Cervélo team – he won four more times in the jersey, including two stage wins at the Tour de France. With his teammates, and wearing a standard team-design skinsuit, the Norwegian also won the team time trial on stage 2, after which he wore the leader's yellow jersey for a week.

Hushovd retired at the end of the 2014 season following a hugely successful 15-year pro career that included 10 Tour stage victories – including two green jerseys, in 2005 and 2009 – as well as wins at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Gent-Wevelgem, stage victories at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, and second place at the 2010 Paris-Roubaix.

The Switzerland-based seller notes that the rainbow jersey was one of those that were given to Cervélo TestTeam staff and riders after Hushovd's victory in Geelong, Australia, where he beat Denmark's Matti Breschel and home rider Allan Davis. It may or may not have been commercially available, but the size-large Castelli-made garment does still sport a tag, and the seller is looking for US$359 (£284) for it, and is willing to post it to most places in the world.

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line.