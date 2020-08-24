eBay Finds: Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Di2 bike

Image 1 of 3 A Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Di2 bike on eBay (Image credit: brmcfaultline / eBay) Image 2 of 3 We’re thinking that you could save a bit of weight for hillclimbing by swapping out Cannondale's nevertheless beautiful Hollowgram SiSL2 chainset for a single ring, which would mean being able to drop the front derailleur, too... (Image credit: brmcfaultline / eBay) Image 3 of 3 ... while cutting down the steerer tube will save a few precious extra grams as well. You could even cut down the handlebars... (Image credit: brmcfaultline / eBay)

What we've found here is a Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod bike from – we believe – 2016, equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic groupset and an ENVE SES 2.2 wheelset, and build up so that it only tips the scales at 6.2kg.

British cyclists are already known for often being relatively adept at time trials – a result of club 'evening 10s' remaining popular as a hangover from when massed-start road racing was banned in the 1920s and '30s. But as the European winter approaches, clubs seek out their nearest, steepest hill to test riders against the clock in what have always been simply known as 'hill climbs' – end-of-season hit-outs that, unlike most 'normal' time trials, even sometimes attract a few spectators.

Interclub, county and national competitions will establish the fastest grimpeurs, but such riders are often a special breed, and, at the higher level, it's not necessarily the same type of rider that enjoys racing against the clock on flatter, more orthodox time trials that turns up to race the hill-climb season.

Instead, it's all about bike minimalism, which in the past has included drilled components, cut-down handlebars and single-speed set-ups.

This Cannondale ticks a lot of the boxes with its listed 6.2kg weight. We reckon there could be a few more hundred grams to be saved, too: cutting the steerer tube down to the exact size needed, and losing the front derailleur and going for a single-ring set-up for climbing, for example.

You could perhaps even go the whole hog and go for a single-speed option, like some of the diehard hill-climbers, although you need to get your gearing choice just right, and it would actually be a real shame to deprive this superb bike of its Dura-Ace Di2 9070 11-speed groupset, with Cannondale's beautiful Hollowgram SiSL2 chainset and 52/36 rings.

As mentioned before, the wheels are ENVE SES 2.2 rims, with Chris King hubs and Continental Pro LTD tubular tyres – which are similar to Continental's Competition tubulars, but use a latex chamber to save weight, and are only offered to professional teams.

Check out the listing for more info and pictures, but the bike also employs a Fizik Arione 00 saddle, a 3T stem and team green FSA K-Force handlebars. It's not stated exactly which season the bike or the frame's paint job is from, but we believe the colour scheme to be that of the 2016 Cannondale-Drapac team – a very smart, understated silver and black, but with flashes of the team's lime green on the forks and chainstays, matching those handlebars nicely.

Cannondale's SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod frame is well known for having a different carbon lay-up depending on the size of the frame to keep things as stiff and light as possible. This one's a size 56cm, and the UK-based seller – who states that they're loathe to be selling at all – would prefer pick-up in person, although they could be persuaded to deliver via courier, while the starting-bid price for the complete bike is £3,000 (US$3,940).

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line.