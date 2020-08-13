Easton adds gravel dropper post to EA70 AX product line
The EA70 AX dropper seatpost, will open new avenues of off-road adventure for gravel bikers
Easton has entered the gravel bike dropper seatpost market with a new addition to its EA70 AX component line.
As gravel riders venture onto more adventurous and technically challenging routes, the demand for lightweight short-travel dropper seatposts has surged.
Mindful of weight and the seat tube diameter constraints of gravel bikes, Easton has responded with its EA70 AX.
Sized to lengths of 350- and 400mm, most riders should find either of the EA70 AX dropper posts adequate to their ergonomic requirements.
Similar to most rival short-travel gravel dropper seatposts, the EA70 AX is only available in a single 27.2mm diameter option, which is the dominant size for most gravel bike frames.
The EA70 AX dropper seatpost trigger cable can also attach from either end. This is a considered instance of industrial design by necessity, as it allows the EA70 AX to be convergent with nearly any available remote lever.
Easton does not yet provide its own remote for the EA70 AX. As such, the company’s technical staff has made it easier for customers to mix-and-match this new gravel dropper to the current batch of available remotes – from other manufacturers.
In terms of cockpit ergonomics, It can be paired with compatible shifters if using a 1x drivetrain.
Mountain hardware is a standardized twin bolt saddle clamp, but there is zero offset and the cable routing is strictly internal.
Mechanically the Easton gravel dropper is a sealed cartridge design and provides a total drop of 50mm, which should be adequate for navigating more confident cornering lines on those high-speed gravel road descents. Another benefit of the gravel bike dropper post is its ability to facilitate safer singletrack forest detours, without depreciating the fun coefficient.
Easton is pricing the EA70 AX dropper seatpost at $184.99 and claim a 400g weight classification, for the shorter 350mm version.
