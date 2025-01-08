E3 Saxo Classic extends title sponsorship deal through 2027

Mathieu van der Poel launches and attack on the way to victory during the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic

The E3 Saxo Classic, one of the few WorldTour spring Classics which isn't run by the powerful organiser groups ASO and Flanders Classics, has extended its title sponsor partnership until 2027.

The cobbled Classic race, which this season falls on March 28, is an independently run event right in the heart of the spring season. Since 2021, the race has been sponsored by Saxo Bank, the Danish investment bank previously known for sponsoring a top-level team between 2009 and 2015.

On Tuesday, race organisers confirmed to Belga that the deal to sponsor the race, named for the Europe-spanning E3 highway (now known in Belgium as E17), until 2027 with the option to extend the sponsorship through the 2028 season.

"We are very happy with this new agreement together with the people of Saxo," said race spokesman Jacques Coussens, according to WielerFlits.

"We feel very good about Saxo. For us, it is important that we have a bank as our main sponsor because that gives confidence to our other partners.

"Everyone knows that a financial institution does not just make a commitment. That only happens if you can present a clear plan and credible accounting. Our story of the E3 Saxo Classic is special. In a landscape dominated by a small group of large players, we are one of the few independent organizations."

The E3 Saxo Classic, which was won in 2024 by a 44km solo ride from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), is one of few independently run major races during the spring Classics season, along with Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other top events are either organised by Flanders Classics (Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders, Scheldeprijs, Brabantse Pijl) or ASO (Paris-Roubaix, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège).

Often measuring in at just over the 200km mark and running the week before the Tour of Flanders, the E3 Saxo Classic has a reputation as a 'mini Flanders' and a key lead-in race to the Monument. Famous cobbled bergs, including the Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont, and Paterberg, fill the route.

Reigning champion Van der Poel should return to defend his title this spring, though he'll face competition from two-time winner Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) and world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

"The fact that world champion Tadej Pogačar will be at the start with us may have to do with that goodwill factor, but certainly also with the sporting value of the competition," said Coussens.

"We also stick to our concept of 'Always Race'. That is to say, a Classic of just over 200km interspersed with 17 climbs and a few tough cobblestone sectors. And we can always rely on loyal sponsors and VIPs. We easily arrange at least 60 buses with VIPs every year and several star chefs work exclusively for the E3 Saxo Classic on the day of the race."