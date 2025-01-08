E3 Saxo Classic extends title sponsorship deal through 2027

Cobbled race is one of few top-level spring Classics still independently run

Mathieu van der Poel launches and attack on the way to victory during the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic
Mathieu van der Poel launches and attack on the way to victory during the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The E3 Saxo Classic, one of the few WorldTour spring Classics which isn't run by the powerful organiser groups ASO and Flanders Classics, has extended its title sponsor partnership until 2027.

The cobbled Classic race, which this season falls on March 28, is an independently run event right in the heart of the spring season. Since 2021, the race has been sponsored by Saxo Bank, the Danish investment bank previously known for sponsoring a top-level team between 2009 and 2015.

