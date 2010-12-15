Dutch road stars roll up for Rotterdam Six-day

Image 1 of 2 Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank). (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 2 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Whilst speculation surrounds defending Rotterdam Six Day champion Iljo Keisse's participation at the Dutch event, organisers have confirmed a start list that includes a host of road professionals.

Dutch road race champion Nicki Terpstra, who will join Keisse at Quick Step next year, is one of a number of local stars scheduled will take to the boards of the Sportpaleis van Ahoy on January 6. Theo Bos will mark his return to Rabobank colours at the event, with Michael Kreder (Rabobank) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) to also take part.

Denmark's Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank) will be partnered at the race by compatriot Jens-Erik Madsen. Mørkøv's regular track partner, Alex Rasmussen, will skip the event due to commitments with his new road squad, HTC-High Road.

Regular Rotterdam Six-day participant Bobbie Traksel is another whose obligation to his new squad, Team Pegasus, will take precedence over the event. The Australian team confirmed to Cyclingnews on Wednesday that it had secured financial backing that should ensure its place in the peloton.

Pairings for the 2011 Rabobank Rotterdam Six-day

Danny Stam (Ned) - Leon van Bon (Ned)

Franco Marvulli (Swi) - Niki Terpstra (Ned)

Michael Mørkøv (Den) - Jens-Erik Madsen (Den)

Danny Schep (Ned) - Theo Bos (Ned)

Robert Bartko (Ger) - Michael Kreder (Ned)

Jens Mouris (Ned) - Pim Ligthart (Ned)

Iljo Keisse (Bel) - Kenny De Ketele (Bel)

Raymond Kreder (Ned) - Nick Stöpler (Ned)

Leif Lampater (Ger) - Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) - Yoeri Havik (Ned)

Mattias Pronk (Ned) - Tim Mertens (Bel)

Marc Hester (Den) - Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)

Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) - Andreas Müller (Ger)

Moerenhout to bow out at home

Organisers have also confirmed that retiring Rabobank rider Koos Moerenhout will close his career at the event with a series of special races that will feature a number of his contemporaries from both prior-to and during his 13-year professional career.

Former teammates and riders who progressed through the Dutch junior ranks with Moerenhout take part in a three-race omnium on the second night of competition, on January 7.

Confirmed for the special event are a host of former Dutch stars, including Leon van Bon, Michael Boogerd, Maarten den Bakker, Eric Wood, Aart Vierhouten, Bert Hiemstra, Steven de Jongh, Rik Reinerink, Max van Heeswijk, Alfred Rooks and Mourenhout's former teammate and fellow retiree, Servais Knaven.