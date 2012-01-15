Durbridge out of Down Under Classic after crash

Luke Durbridge on his way to the gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

GreenEDGE's selection problems continued earlier with the news that Luke Durbridge has been forced to pull out of today's Down Under Classic in Adelaide, Australia. The 20-year-old, who won the Australian national time trial championships earlier this month, suffered minor head injuries following a pre-race crash.

Durbridge had only just been confirmed as GreenEDGE's replacement for Jack Bobridge at next week's Santos Tour Down Under, which will be the team's debut tour on the WorldTour. Bobridge injured his hand in a crash at the national time trial championship and has been ruled of the race. Durbridge, however, is expected to recover in time to take his place on the start line on Tuesday.

"He should be fine, (but) we'll let the doctors make that decision," said team director Matt White. "The main thing is he's alright."