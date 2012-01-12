Video: Meyer says it's scary how good Durbridge could become

The men's elite podium (l-r): Cameron Meyer (2nd), Luke Durbridge (1st) and Michael Rogers (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

It may have been a cruelly small margin that Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) finished behind new national champion Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) in the elite men's trial on Tuesday, but the 24-year-old is the first to admit that Durbridge just "did it better on the day".

"The whole point of time trialling is leaving everything out on the road," said Meyer. "You can't regret when you go back and think about what you could have done. Luke pushed seven seconds faster than me today so he deserves the win."

Meyer completed the 38.2 kilometre course nearly a minute faster than he did in 2011 when he successfully defended his crown - but this year Durbridge was just too good. Meyer added that it was going to be a tough ask to unseat Durbridge, two years his younger, in the future.

"I'm sure it will be hard to take back the title. Luke's a fantastic time triallist and you can see that whenever he goes out to race. Being so young it's scary to think where he'll be in the next few years."

Watch the full video interview below.