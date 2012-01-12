Bobridge out of Tour Down Under following time trial crash

Jack Bobridge takes a corner (Image credit: AFP)

Jack Bobridge (GreenEdge) will not ride in the opening WordTour race of the 2012 season following a shocking crash during the Australian Time Trial Championship on Tuesday. A decision on his replacement will be made on Friday afternoon with the Cancer Council Classic being raced on Sunday ahead of the first stage of the Santos Tour Down Under on Tuesday.

Bobridge suffered a large amount of grazing and bruising after a truck passed the 22-year-old within the first kilometre of last Tuesday's time trial, after the disturbed air from the vehicle forced him off his bike and onto the tarmac. Bobridge has since been cleared of a suspected wrist fracture.

His remaining injuries make it difficult to grip the handle bars and brake and with a nervous peloton in the first race of the season, Bobridge starting the Tour Down Under has the potential to do damage to his Olympic preparations. The world record-holder in the individual pursuit is targeting a spot in Australia's team pursuit outfit, where he is a member of the current world champion team.

Two options for his replacement are compatriots former Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke and two-time winner of the Tour Down Under, Allan Davis. The latter has started each of the previous 13 editions of the Australian event and missed out on a spot in GreenEdge's seven-man line up.




