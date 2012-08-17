SpiderTech signs Duggan from Liquigas
American road champion swaps Italy for Canada
Team SpiderTech powered by C10 has signed US national road champion Timmy Duggan on a multiple-year contract from Liquigas-Cannondale.
“I’m thrilled to join Team SpiderTech in 2013,” said Duggan. “I already know a bunch of the guys on the squad so it’s a comfortable move and this is a team that’s really on the way up. Steve (Bauer) has accomplished a lot at the highest level of the sport so for me there is no doubt about the team’s quality of leadership and passion for winning.”
