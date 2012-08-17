SpiderTech signs Duggan from Liquigas

Image 1 of 3 Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrives on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked in for the ride off the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 The 2012 US Pro road race podium: Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Frank Pipp (Bissell) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Team SpiderTech powered by C10 has signed US national road champion Timmy Duggan on a multiple-year contract from Liquigas-Cannondale.





“I’m thrilled to join Team SpiderTech in 2013,” said Duggan. “I already know a bunch of the guys on the squad so it’s a comfortable move and this is a team that’s really on the way up. Steve (Bauer) has accomplished a lot at the highest level of the sport so for me there is no doubt about the team’s quality of leadership and passion for winning.”