Trending

SpiderTech signs Duggan from Liquigas

American road champion swaps Italy for Canada

Image 1 of 3

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrives on the podium.

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrives on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 3

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked in for the ride off the climb.

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked in for the ride off the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 3

The 2012 US Pro road race podium: Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Frank Pipp (Bissell)

The 2012 US Pro road race podium: Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Frank Pipp (Bissell)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Team SpiderTech powered by C10 has signed US national road champion Timmy Duggan on a multiple-year contract from Liquigas-Cannondale.

Related Articles

Duggan rides roller coaster to national title

Duggan predicts dynamic Olympic road race

US national champ Duggan reflects on a banner year

Pro bike: Timmy Duggan's Cannondale SuperSix

“I’m thrilled to join Team SpiderTech in 2013,” said Duggan. “I already know a bunch of the guys on the squad so it’s a comfortable move and this is a team that’s really on the way up. Steve (Bauer) has accomplished a lot at the highest level of the sport so for me there is no doubt about the team’s quality of leadership and passion for winning.”