Drops-Le Col present vibrant new jersey ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Drops-Le Col have revealed a new vibrant jersey ahead of the women's cycling season opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday in Belgium. They iare one of three second-tier teams in the UK this year but they aim to acquire a Women's WorldTeam licence in 2022.

"The experience, expertise and passion that the team at Le Col have has been instrumental in pushing our team to new heights over the last two seasons," said team founder Tom Varney in a press release on Friday.

"It’s clear that the kit created for this season is technically one of the best performing kits across the Continental Tour, but also reflects the riders’ aspiration to colour the road and breathe new life into the sport."

With insight from the riders, the jersey features an eye-catching cyan blue, violet, red and dark magenta fade, with the team's traditional pinstripes. As always, it's one of the most vibrant jersey's in the women's peloton.

The team have accepted invitations to the top races on the international calendar starting at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. They will then compete at Le Samyn des Dames, Healthy Ageing Tour, Nokere Koerse, and Omloop van de Westhhoek.

Their season will then include more of the Spring Classics, including Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Tour of Flanders and the inaugural Paris-Roubaix, followed by La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

"The team has made clear its ambitions to compete at the highest level of women’s professional cycling, and have been accepted to race the first-ever women’s Paris-Roubaix as they aim to reach the UCI Women’s WorldTour by 2022. Drops Le Col’s new kit is a key piece in achieving that goal, but also wants to convey the colour and personality of the team and the characters of the women’s elite peloton," the team stated in their press release.

The team have previously announced new partnerships with Ribble Cycles along with TEMPUR and Le Col for 2021.

In addition, Joscelin Lowden set an unofficial UCI World Hour Record earlier this month. The 33-year-old Briton was reported to have set a benchmark by her personal coach and Eolo-Kometa directeur sportif Sean Yates of 48.160km mark at the Manchester Velodrome.

Lowden will be further supported by Le Col in her official attempt at the women’s Hour Record later this year.

"This season’s kit is the best yet. I love the look and feel of the jersey and the bibs offer everything a rider could want when out on the road. I’m really excited by Le Col’s plans to help us push women’s cycling into the limelight and I believe that we can truly transform the sport," she said.