Drops Cycling sign Norwegians Moberg and Olsen

Drops Cycling announced that they have signed Norwegian riders Emilie Moberg and Elise Marie Olsen for the 2020 season. Moberg joins the team from Team Virtu Cycling, which is set to fold at the end of the season, and Olsen joins the team from the junior ranks.

Moberg, 28, has spent 11 years competing and will bring experience to Drops Cycling. She was injured for much of the season but came back to secure the green jersey at Ladies Tour of Norway. She will focus on sprinting and the Classics next season.

"I am very thankful and happy to announce that I will join Drops for the 2020 season," Moberg said in a team press release.

"I think as a rider and a person the team is a really good fit for me. I am excited about joining a non-Scandinavian team, but at the same time, this is a team with a similar mentality.

"I like the fighting spirit within the team and for next year we will have a strong group of riders, a good race program that fits me well and I am excited about taking on a new role in a new team."

Olsen, 18, represented her country at the World Championships in Yorkshire where she took on a supporting role in the junior women's race. She has completed her last year in the junior category and will join the elite peloton next season.

"I am really proud and delighted to get the opportunity to join Drops, the team appears solid and serious, established on a friendly and safe environment," Olsen said.

"When also having Emilie as a mentor in the initial phase, I can't imagine a better way for me moving from women junior to my first year in women elite. I must say it is almost a bit surreal that my first year as a senior will be together with my old neighbour and idol Emilie.

"I am convinced that I will learn and experience a lot the upcoming year, and I will do my very best to contribute to the team on and off the bike. I promise that I'm super motivated to train hard with high quality this winter, so that I can be best prepared when the 2020 season kicks off."