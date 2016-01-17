Down Under Classic - Video Highlights

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the Down Under Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) had amassed four wins this year even before he lined up for the start of the Down Under Classic on Monday and the young Australian sprinter edged his tally out to five with a commanding display of strength and timing.

He beat Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) to the line in downtown Adelaide after a faultless lead out from his Orica GreenEdge team. The 51-kilometre criterium is suited to the sprinters but that doesn’t stop the peloton from a flutter of early attacks and breaks with intermediate sprints up for grabs.

Sunday’s edition of the race was no exception to that rule but with the line insight Orica GreenEdge, Dimension Data, Trek and Team Sky gathered at the front. There was no denying Ewan though, who came around Nizzolo in the final 150 meters.

