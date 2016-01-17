Thomas works for Swift in Down Under Classic - News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 4 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the 2016 Down Under Classic Image 3 of 4 Keon de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) began his 2016 season with a strong showing the in Down Under Classic on Sunday. The Welshman hit the front in the closing stages of the 51-kilometre race to help set up teammate Ben Swift for the win. Swift crossed the line in fourth place, with Orica-GreenEdge’s man-of-the-moment, Caleb Ewan, taking another impressive victory.





Team Sky have arrived in Australia with a strong team and will be looking to win stages and compete in the overall at the Tour Down Under, which starts officially in on Tuesday.





Step forward Koen de Kort, one of the team’s longest-serving riders. The Dutchman is typically a leadout man but has a decent turn of speed. He managed 12th in today’s race, saying that he mistimed his dash for the line.



