Doping news: Serebryakov facing suspension for EPO

The UCI has confirmed that new Euskaltel-Euskadi recruit Alexander Serebryakov returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO, according to Tuttiobiciweb.it.

The Russian was provisionally suspended on Saturday and pulled from the team for Paris-Roubaix after it was announced that he had failed a doping control taken out of competition on March 18.

Serebryakov made a statement this weekend absolving his team of any involvement in the doping case.

The Norwegian anti-doping agency has announced that the former US Postal Service teammate of Lance Armstrong, Steffen Kjærgaard, will not face any punishment after he admitted to doping during his career which ended upon his retirement in 2003.

The doping incidents, which occurred between 1998 and 2003 when Kjærgaard was on the Chicky World and US Postal teams, fell outside of the statute of limitations, and unlike USADA's case against Armstrong, there was no evidence that doping continued within the 8-year bounds of the rules.

"Anti-Doping Norway's investigations and conversations with Kjaersgaard have not given any information that (he) has used banned substances since the spring of 2003," a statement read.