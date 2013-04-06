Serebryakov returns positive out of competition test

Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) takes his second win at Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Alexander Serebryakov (Euskaltel Euskadi) has returned an adverse analytical finding in an out of competition test from March 18. The Russian racer had been due to start Sunday's Paris-Roubaix, but he has been released by the team with immediate effect. It is not clear what substance he tested positive for.

In a statement, his team said, “The team is astonished that some riders have not yet understood that cycling should be a clean sport without shortcuts, so it condemns emphatically this type of behaviour.”

"True to its commitment towards a clean and credible cycling, and in application of the internal rules of procedure consistent with this spirit, the team has decided to immediately expel the cyclist from the team and suspend him of employment and salary."

Biciciclismo report Serebryakov as saying, "I, Alexander Serebryakov, wish to clarify the matter of my recent positive doping control. I want to make it clear that the team has nothing to do with this situation, and that it is a personal problem that I will try to clarify in the next few days."





Serebryakov signed for the Spanish team at the start of 2013, having ridden for Team Type 1 last year. The team used to sign only riders from the Basque region but relaxed the policy for this season.