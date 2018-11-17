Redant will direct Dimension Data in 2019

Image 1 of 5 Hendrick Redant directed UnitedHealthcare from 2012-2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Hendrick Redant and Klaas Lodewyck at the 2011 Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish chats to Dimension Data teammate Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 The Dimension Data boys prepare for the starts of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky and Dimension Data rode together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Former UnitedHealthcare director Hendrick Redant will move to Dimension Data next year as the South African WorldTour team look to bolster their Performance Department.

Redant is part of an influx of new faces that include Performance Innovation Manager & Head Coach Dr. Daniel Green; Performance Coach & Head of Sports Science Dr. Dajo Sanders; Physiological Scientist & Athlete Welfare Consultant Dr. David Splinder; and Performance Coaches Ciaran O'Grady and Mattia Michelusi.

Redant, a former Belgian pro who won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne twice among his 22 pro victories, worked as directeur sportif with Omega Pharma-Lotto until the end of the 2010 season.

He took a position with the Pegasus team for 2011, but the program folded before the season started. Redant then went to work with UnitedHealthcare in 2012 and has been with the US Pro Continental team through the end of this year. Redant's association with South Africa goes back to 1992 when he won a stage of the Boland Bank Tour.

Green, who worked at the WorldTour level previously with BMC Racing and Trek-Segafredo, spent 10 years at the Australian Institute of Sport and completed PhDs in Muscle Physiology and Performance Physiology.

“I am thrilled about these new additions to our team for 2019 and beyond," Team Principle Doug Ryder said in a statement released to media. "The range of expertise that these individuals will bring into our set-up is a huge boost and we’re thrilled.

“We are a team that strives to be innovative, and these additions to our environment show that we are making a statement about the impact that we want to make next year," he said.

“All have integrated really well into our team, already having been with us at our annual training camp in Cape Town, and they have already experienced their first Qhubeka bike distribution ceremony. We can’t wait now for the season to get started.”