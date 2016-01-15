Dimension Data reveals white racing jersey - Gallery

Image 1 of 41 The Dimension Data team for the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 3 of 41 The back of the Dimension Data jersey promotes the Qhubeka charity (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 41 Nathan Haas in the white Dimension Data jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 The Dimension Data show off the new jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 Mark Renshaw shows of Dimension Data's new jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 41 The Dimension Data riders stop at a traffic light (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 Dimension Data have classic black and white colours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 Dimension Data is again using Cervelo bikes in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 41 The Dimension Data enjoy the Australian summer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 41 A white jersey but black shorts and black socks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 The Dimension Data pose for photos on the beach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 The Dimension Data hit the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 15 of 41 Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 16 of 41 Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 17 of 41 Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 18 of 41 Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 19 of 41 Nic Dougall (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 20 of 41 Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 21 of 41 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 22 of 41 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 23 of 41 Songezo Jim (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 24 of 41 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 25 of 41 Theo Bos (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 26 of 41 Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 27 of 41 Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 28 of 41 Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 29 of 41 Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 30 of 41 Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 31 of 41 Dimension Data 2016 team (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 32 of 41 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 33 of 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 34 of 41 Igor Anton (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 35 of 41 Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 36 of 41 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 37 of 41 Jay Thomson (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 38 of 41 Johann van Zyl (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 39 of 41 Kanstanzin Siuzou (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 40 of 41 Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 41 of 41 Youcef Reguigui (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data)

The Dimension Data team has unveiled its white race jersey during a coffee ride with fans before the Tour Down Under in Australia, with the South African team also publishing headshots of new signing Mark Cavendish in the team's colours.

The Dimension Data riders had competed in an-all black kit at the Australian national championships last Sunday but unveiled the white jersey before the ride to fans and sponsors. It will be used in every race from now on.

Mark Cavendish is currently in Hong Kong representing Great Britain. He is expected to race in the Dimension Data kit for the first time at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on January 31.

Dimension Data has embraced white, black and green colours for its first season in the WorldTour, with the more classic design replacing the black and white stripes of 2015. The South African team, known as MTN-Qhubeka last season, welcomed new title sponsor Dimension Data aboard for 2016, with the company's logo prominent on the rider's chest underlined by a bold black strip.

The predominately white jersey has a green trim on the collar and black sleeves which feature a white 'é' of bicycle supplier Cervelo. The right sleeve of the kit also features the Rotor logo in white, while the left sleeve features the Qhubeka logo. The Deloitte logo also reappears on the side the jerseys. Oakley, Sapinda, Deloitte and the UCI WorldTour logo also feature on the front of the jersey. The large Qhubeka 'Q' logo remains on the back of the jersey in black and green Qhubeka. The bib shorts the team wore as part of its training kit remain the same for its racing kit.

Riders in Australia went for black socks and helmets but white shoes and white gloves. As former world champion, Cavendish’s jersey has rainbow bands on the sleeves of his jersey.

The Dimension Data team for the Tour Down Under includes new signings Cameron Meyer, Mark Renshaw and Nathan Haas, plus sprinter Tyler Farrar, Songezo Jim, Jaco Venter and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg.

Look the gallery of the 2016 Dimension Data team training in Australia and individual rider headshots by clicking or swiping through the gallery. The team will race in the new kit on Sunday at the Down Under Classic before stage 1 of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday.

