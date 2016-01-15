Dimension Data reveals white racing jersey - Gallery
WorldTour team show off white, black and green kit in Australia
The Dimension Data team has unveiled its white race jersey during a coffee ride with fans before the Tour Down Under in Australia, with the South African team also publishing headshots of new signing Mark Cavendish in the team's colours.
The Dimension Data riders had competed in an-all black kit at the Australian national championships last Sunday but unveiled the white jersey before the ride to fans and sponsors. It will be used in every race from now on.
Mark Cavendish is currently in Hong Kong representing Great Britain. He is expected to race in the Dimension Data kit for the first time at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on January 31.
Dimension Data has embraced white, black and green colours for its first season in the WorldTour, with the more classic design replacing the black and white stripes of 2015. The South African team, known as MTN-Qhubeka last season, welcomed new title sponsor Dimension Data aboard for 2016, with the company's logo prominent on the rider's chest underlined by a bold black strip.
The predominately white jersey has a green trim on the collar and black sleeves which feature a white 'é' of bicycle supplier Cervelo. The right sleeve of the kit also features the Rotor logo in white, while the left sleeve features the Qhubeka logo. The Deloitte logo also reappears on the side the jerseys. Oakley, Sapinda, Deloitte and the UCI WorldTour logo also feature on the front of the jersey. The large Qhubeka 'Q' logo remains on the back of the jersey in black and green Qhubeka. The bib shorts the team wore as part of its training kit remain the same for its racing kit.
Riders in Australia went for black socks and helmets but white shoes and white gloves. As former world champion, Cavendish’s jersey has rainbow bands on the sleeves of his jersey.
The Dimension Data team for the Tour Down Under includes new signings Cameron Meyer, Mark Renshaw and Nathan Haas, plus sprinter Tyler Farrar, Songezo Jim, Jaco Venter and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg.
Look the gallery of the 2016 Dimension Data team training in Australia and individual rider headshots by clicking or swiping through the gallery. The team will race in the new kit on Sunday at the Down Under Classic before stage 1 of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday.
