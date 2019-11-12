Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020

The Dimension Data team has officially rebranded to NTT Pro Cycling for 2020 and swapped its white, green and black colours for a blue and black fade. The changes come as title sponsor NTT pulls together 31 brands of its global technology company for a new global launch.

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Michael Valgren, Nic Dlamini and Samuele Battistella showed off the new colours at NTT headquarters in Tokyo, along with team manager Doug Ryder.

The new colours are similar to Team Sky's former blue and black fade, with the NTT logo and initials taking a central position on the front and back of the jersey.

The clothing is made by Assos, with bike sponsor BMC prominent on the shoulders and sponsor Alcatel-Lucent also on the jersey. NTT Pro Cycling will continue to support the Qhubeka charity, with the Qhubeka hands logo on the rear pockets and color of the jersey. Qhubeka recently distributed its 100,00th bike in Africa, helping children ride to school instead of walking long distances.

NTT recently extended its global technology partnership with Tour de France organiser ASO until 2024 and will continue to provide technological innovations to enhance fan’s viewing experience of the race.

NTT Pro Cycling revealed a 27-rider roster for 2020, with nine new signings including Victor Campenaerts from Lotto Soudal, Carlos Barbero from Movistar, Max Walscheid of Team Sunweb, Michael Gogl from Trek-Segafredo and Dylan Sunderland from Team Bridgelane. At least one extra rider is needed to have the new minimum of 28 riders for WorldTour teams.

Mark Cavendish has moved on to Bahrain-Merida but Louis Meintjes, Ben King, Giacomo Nizzolo, Ben O'Connor all remain with NTT Pro Cycling for 2020. Steve Cummings and Bernard Eisel have still to decide and confirm their plans for futures.

Dimension Data has struggled with injuries and setbacks in recent years but chased ranking points to secure WorldTour status for 2020. Thanks to finishing 20th in the 2019 WorldTour ranking they were able to take advantage of a new rule that offered a parachute clause to existing teams in the WorldTour. There are expected to be 19 WorldTour teams in 2020, with points scored during the next three seasons determining future WorldTour status.

NTT Pro Cycling have set themselves a target of establishing itself among the top ten teams of the world. They also claimed to have 'created the most technically advanced team in the WorldTour.'

"Each of the riders were selected with the help of a technology solution that was co-innovated by NTT and NTT Pro Cycling. The solution leverages advanced data analytics that helps the team to select riders, prepare its race calendar and assign the right riders to the right races," the team said when revealing its new colours.

"Thanks to all of our partners, and in particular our title sponsor NTT Ltd. We strive to be the benchmark within the sport through being a performance-driven, technology-enabled team that is underpinned by our unique purpose-led approach in support of the Qhubeka charity," team manager Doug Ryder said.

"Our commitment to changing lives together with Qhubeka remains stronger than ever and we’ll be looking to do so with even greater enthusiasm in 2020. Together with our staff, riders and valued partners this core belief remains a foundation of our organization.

"Our team's story now continues into the next phase, which will see us use our established platform to aim higher and to shoot further. We truly are a team that was born in Africa but created for the world."