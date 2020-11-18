Dillier joins Van der Poel at Alpecin-Fenix

Silvan Dillier will join Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix squad in 2021, adding considerable strength to the Tour of Flanders winner’s supporting cast in the cobbled Classics.

The Swiss rider arrives at Alpecin-Fenix after three seasons at AG2R La Mondiale, where his stand-out performance was his second place behind Peter Sagan at the 2018 Paris-Roubaix.

Alpecin-Fenix heralded the new signing as “adding a considerable dose of experience” to the squad’s 2021 roster. In a post announcing the transfer on social media, Dillier said: “I’m super excited for next year! Bring on the new chapter!”

Dillier turned professional with BMC in 2014 and he won the Swiss time trial title the following year. He was also part of BMC’s winning squads in the team time trial at the 2014 and 2015 World Championships. Dillier won the road race at the Swiss Championships road race in 2017, a season that also saw him win a stage of the Giro d’Italia in Terme Luigiane and the overall title at the Route du Sud ahead of Richard Carapaz.

The 30-year-old is the second WorldTour rider to join the Alpecin-Fenix for 2021 after Jasper Philipsen recently confirmed his transfer from UAE Team Emirates. The Belgian ProTeam have also signed Xandro Meurisse from Circus-Wanty Gobert and Edward Planckaert from Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, while Sacha Modolo, Petr Vakoc and Belgian champion Dries De Bondt remain with the squad for next season.

Van der Poel’s increasing ambition on the road saw the squad move up to Pro Continental level in 2019 and the Dutchman has scored victories including the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, Dwars door Vlaanderen and the BinckBank Tour over the past two seasons. He has a contract with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

Dillier’s departure from AG2R comes despite the French squad’s increased focus on the Classics following the signing of Greg Van Avermaet, who will form a triumvirate on the cobbles with his long-time training partner Oliver Naesen and fellow new signing Bob Jungels.

