Di Rocco tops Gimondi to retain Italian federation presidency - News Shorts

Renato di Rocco won his fourth consecutive term as president of the Italian Cycling Federation today. The 70-year-old defeated Norma Gimondi, daughter of 1965 Tour de France winner Felice Gimondi. Di Rocco earned 125 votes to 79, obtaining more than 55 percent of the ballot, which is required for confirmation.

"Cycling has decided," Di Rocco said according to BiciTV. "To tell you that I am pleased is an understatement. ... I thank you all, starting tomorrow we will put ourselves to work because the project did not end. We return to work together for the good of cycling. It was said that want war, absolutely not. I will always open my door to anyone who wants to work for the good of cycling."

Di Rocco will get back to work tomorrow at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Fiuggi.

Gimondi hinted at another run for the post on the next election. "There's defeat and defeat," she said according to Gazzetta dello Sport. "I gave everything I could, the people of cycling have chosen, chapeau to Di Rocco. ... There is my chance of a candidacy in four years, I have already mentioned it to my team."

Daniel, Brändle to debut with Trek-Segafredo in Vuelta a San Juan

Bauke Mollema will lead the Trek-Segafredo team at the upcoming Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. The Dutch rider will be joined by US national champion Greg Daniel and Austrian champion Matthias Brändle, who make their debuts with the squad.

Trek-Segafredo announced the team's roster for the race via Twitter today. Also racing in Argentina are sprinters Eugenio Alafaci, Boy van Poppel, and Marco Coledan.

Pozzato heads Wilier Triestina team in San Juan

Filippo Pozzato will lead the Pro Continental Wilier Triestina squad in the upcoming Vuelta Ciclista a la Provincia de San Juan. The Argentinean race has been upgraded to a UCI 2.1 ranking this year, and has taken the place of the canceled Tour de San Luis as an alternative warm weather start for European teams to the Tour Down Under.

Pozzato has started his season in Argentina each year since 2012.

DS Angelo Citracca told Ciclismointernacional.com that stage wins are the team's ambition. "The goal is to win a stage with Pozzato or Belletti, who will be the leaders in Argentina," Citracca said.

Wilier Triestina for Vuelta a San Juan: Filippo Pozzato, Manuel Belletti, Yonder Godoy, Julen Amezqueta, Alex Turrin and Matteo Draperi.

L'Etape California registration open

Tour de France winner Chris Froome is serving as an ambassador for L'Etape California, a mass participation bike ride that is now part of the new Etape by le Tour de France Ride Series, announced the opening of registration for the event, which started today.

The ride will take place on April 30, and will be 80 miles/127km long beginning from Ontario, California and traversing the Glendora Ridge Road, Glendora Mountain Road climbs before finishing on Mt. Baldy.

"The Tour de France is passionately followed by fans around the world so it is natural for the Etape du Tour Series to expand to California, an area known for year-round sunshine and great roads for cyclists," said Christian Prudhomme, Tour de France General Director.

Registration is open now, and more information can be found on the L'Etape California website.