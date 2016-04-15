Ride L'Etape California to Gibraltar Road summit with Jens Voigt

Image 1 of 4 The California coastline has never disappointed as a beautiful backdrop (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 The race makes its way through the hectic Thousand Oaks circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 The race makes it back into the Thousand Oaks suburbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 The peloton depart Santa Barbara for the fifth stage at the Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

This year's edition of L'Etape California, a sportif that duplicates a stage of the Amgen Tour of California, will give the public the chance to ride from Thousand Oaks to the brutal Gibraltar Road ascent in Santa Barbara County with race ambassador Jens Voigt on April 24, one month before the pro riders will take the same route on stage 3.

The point-to-point ride will begin in Thousand Oaks, then descends the famous Mulholland Highway to Pacific Coast Highway for a scenic tour of the Santa Monica Mountain range. The route will pass along the coast before entering the rolling hills on the approach to the finish climb on Gibraltar Road, a 10-kilometre ascent averaging 8% that offers sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

Also participating will be four-time U.S. National Road Race Champion Freddie Rodriguez, a new ambassador for the 2016 race.

Fans can register online until April 21 at http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/letapecalifornia-register