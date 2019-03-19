D'hoore undergoes surgery for broken collarbone after Drentse 8 crash

Jolien D'hoore will ride for Boels Dolmans in 2019 (Image credit: Twitter)

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) will undergo surgery to repair a broken collarbone sustained in a crash at the Drenthe Acht van Westerveld over the weekend. The Classics specialist could be forced to skip a portion of the upcoming block of one-day races to recover from the injury, including defending her title at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne.

"This is hard to accept, with all the nice races coming up," D'hoore wrote in a post on Twitter.

D'hoore crashed on a descent roughly 60km into the race, more popularly known as Drentse 8. It has been speculated that a gust of wind caused her and Lotta Lepistö (Trek-Segafredo) to crash.

D'hoore was immediately taken to hospital, where X-rays showed the broken collarbone. She has returned to Belgium and underwent surgery on Saturday, reported Nieuwsblad.be.

Boels Dolmans announced in October that they had signed D'hoore for the 2019 season. She joined the team having spent one year with Mitchelton-Scott and the previous three seasons with Wiggle High5.

The team brought her on board to fill a sprinter's role and to add to the team's Classics roster, which includes new world champion and the former Ardennes Classics triple winner Anna van der Breggen, as well as Tour of Flanders runner-up Amy Pieters, and Amstel Gold and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Chantal Blaak.



