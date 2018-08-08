D'hoore hospitalised after collapsing following Madison at European Championships

Image 1 of 4 Jolien D'hoore is tended to by paramedics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the third stage at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Jolien D'hoore collapses after Madison event (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jolien D’hoore says that she is OK after being hospitalised following the Madison event at the European Championships in Glasgow. The Belgian was diagnosed with heatstroke after she collapsed and briefly fell unconscious in the aftermath of the event.

In a social media post on Wednesday morning, D’hoore said that she had no recollection of the final moments of the Madison event but sought to reassure people about her condition. She will undergo further tests when she returns home to Belgium.

"Just to let you know that I'm okay. Never experienced something like this in my career. I suffered from a heat stroke and was unconscious for a while. Still have no memory of the final of our Madison," she wrote on Twitter.

"I feel sorry for letting everyone down and especially @LotteKopecky. I will have further examinations later today in @UZLeuven. Thanks for all the messages and your concern. I’ll be back."

D'hoore has been competing on the track over the past week and took a bronze medal in the Scratch Race last Friday. She partnered up with Lotte Kopecky for the Madison, her partner when she won the European title in 2016. D’hoore and Kopecky also won the first women's Madison at World Championship-level in 2017 and they were among the favourites to take home the title on Tuesday evening.

The Belgian pairing started well, picking up points in the first sprints but faded and could only manage sixth place, with Denmark taking the gold medal ahead of Russia and the Netherlands. D'hoore completed the event but collapsed trackside following the race and was taken away by paramedics. She was taken to hospital and discharged later the same evening.

The Madison was one of the final events in the track programme at the European Championships and D'hoore will return to competing with her Mitchelton-Scott team in the coming weeks.

