Derek Gee the unofficial Giro d'Italia MVP

Derek Gee of Canada and Team Israel-Premier Tech celebrates at podium as Most Combative Prize winner during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023

Canada’s Derek Gee was declared the unofficial MVP of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, the Italian tifosi and cycling fans around the world admiring his desire and determination to go on the attack so often in pursuit of a stage victory.

The 25-year-old from Ottawa was one of the revelations of the Corsa Rosa, going on the attack during seven of the 21 stages, racking up over a thousand kilometres off the front and finishing second on four different stages.

Gee did not win any of the four Giro d’Italia jerseys, but his attacks and ambition were rewarded with the 'Super Fighting Spirit' prize and so a moment on the final podium in Rome. Israel-Premier Tech rewarded him with a surprise and a very emotional secret visit from his partner and parents.

Gee has still to realise the full impact of his braving attack and courageous Giro d’Italia, but he senses that he will no longer be a little-known rider in the peloton. That is the magic of the Giro d’Italia.

“This race has changed my life,” Gee admitted, still in awe of what he has achieved and the admiration he has attracted in the last three weeks.

“It’s hard to put into words the amount of support I’ve received from fans everywhere. I’ll remember this race for the rest of my life.”

Gee started the 2023 Giro d’Italia as a neo-pro with Israel-Premier Tech after focusing on the track until the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He was also making his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia and was only given the freedom to go on the attack after the team lost Domenico Pozzovivo.

“Coming into the Giro, I was grateful for the opportunity to race it because it’s such a massive race. That hasn’t changed, it’s been a massive experience. To be able to be up there and compete for the stages adds another layer to it all,” he explained.

Gee finished a heartbreaking second on stage 8 to Fossombrone, on stage 10 in the pouring rain to Viareggio, stage 14 to Cassano Magnago on the cold descent into Italy from Switzerland and finally on the queen stage in the Dolomites to Tre Cime di Lavaredo on stage 19. His Israel-Premier Tech teammates went on the attack on the days that Gee didn’t.

“I didn’t feel in great form, I was exhausted every day, but the legs kept showing up,” he said, still apparently surprised he could race so hard for so long.

“At a race this big, if the opportunity is there, we had to take it. We lost our GC guy Domenico Pozzovivo and so went on the attack every day. The atmosphere in the term was great because we were making it to the line and fighting. We didn’t get a win, but it was special.”

Gee wore the Canada national time trial champion’s jersey during the Monte Lussari stage and then savoured his ride around Rome before celebrating with his teammates and family.

“I’ve been looking forward to getting to Rome for 20 days. It’s finally here, and I'm really happy. It’s been a massive, overwhelming few weeks,” Gee said.

The 2023 Giro d’Italia has transformed Gee’s place in the sport and changed his life. Now he has time to take it all in and reset his pro racing dreams and ambitions.

“There’s going to be a lot of reflecting now,” he said.

“I feel like a different rider compared to when I started the Giro, so there’s going to be a lot of reflecting on it and seeing what happens in future races.”

“It’ll be hard to repeat a Giro like this, but I left myself room by not winning a stage. Now I’m looking forward to seeing how I come out of the race and the changes it will have on me, on what rider I’ll be in the future and what races I target.”