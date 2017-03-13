Dennis continues ascent up Tirreno-Adriatico standings
BMC rider improves from fifth to third after Fermo finish
Rohan Dennis may have lost the Tirreno-Adriatico lead on Saturday's testing ascent to Terminillo but come Sunday afternoon, the BMC rider sits third overall with the podium well within his grasp.
Related Articles
Dennis digs deep to fend off Provence challenge
Dennis eyes overall success after taking the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
Dennis eyes a spot on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium after going deep on Terminillo
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 highlights - Video
Quintana: GC margin 'should be' enough to win Tirreno-Adriatico
Tirreno-Adriatico organisers make small change to stage 6 route
Dennis' 2017 season focus is to transform himself from time trialler to general classification rider and ensure he rides each mountain finale to the finish line unlike previous years when he would 'swing off' for example after doing work for his team leaders. The stage 4 ascent to Terminillo, won by Nairo Quintana, was a test for Dennis and one which proved to be "a big lesson in stage racing for me" as he told Cyclingnews and a lesson that has him firmly in the frame for the podium.
The result, along with ninth place on the steep climb to Fermo Sunday was evidence of his growing stature as a general classification rider. Despite the fact that he already has overall Tour Down Under, USA Pro Challenge, Tour of Alberta and La Provence victories on his palmares.
"If I'm honest, I expected to be there with the final group on the finish, but it was far from easy, especially the last climb. I definitely had to go as deep as I could at that point and just follow the guys in front and hope I could sprint at the finish," Dennis said of stage 5, won by Peter Sagan.
While fifth stage was challenging mentally for Dennis, he benefited from the abandonment of Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Jonathan Castroviejo lacking legs in the final to jump up into third overall.
"The whole stage was far from easy, and it was one of those days when you have to play mental games with yourself and tell yourself there are only two more climbs when there are actually three. Tactically as well it was really tricky with attacks and splits from 75km to go but, the whole team was awesome. They did everything they could to put me in the best position to defend my spot on the GC and in the end move up."
The penultimate stage of the race, adjusted due to the condition of several roads, is expected to be on for the sprinters with Tuesday's time trial to decide the overall standings. Dennis suggested the 1:06-minute margin to Quintana will prove too much over just 10km but is nevertheless aiming for the best result possible.
"Tomorrow should hopefully be a little easier and a more straightforward sprint day. I can't see myself gaining any time on Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) or Quintana, but I have to still be on my game and watch out for any splits," said Dennis. "Then, it all comes down to the final TT, and while first place on the GC might be out of reach, I am always going to try and improve my result, that's for sure."
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy