Tirreno-Adriatico organisers make small change to stage 6 route

Image 1 of 5 Stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tirreno-Adriatico's fifth stage ran 210km from Rieti to Fermo. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Race leader Nairo Quintana tucked in behind his teammates at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan digs deep in the finale of Tirreno-Adriatico's fifth stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet at the start of Tirreno-Adriatico's fifth stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tirreno-Adriatico organisers RCS announced Sunday that the route for Monday's sixth stage had been altered slightly.

The 168km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Civitanova Marche had originally been set to climb to the town of Macerata near the midway point of the day. RCS have redirected the race through the town of Pollenza instead, "because of the condition of some roads," according to a press release.

A slightly higher-altitude GPM point atop the small climb to Pollenza replaces the planned GPM at Macerata, though the fast finisher-friendly nature of the day is unlikely to change given the 83.2 kilometres that will remain after the bunch crests the climb.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the race with a 50-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) headed into Monday's penultimate day of racing.

