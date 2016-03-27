Demoitie in serious condition after being hit by motorcycle at Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 2 Antoin Demoitié is beaten by Gianni Meersman in the Handzame Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 The podium of Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits), Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) and Antoine Demoitie (Wallonie - Bruxelles) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Antoine Demoitie was rushed to hospital after being hit by a motorcycle during Gent-Wevelgem, according to a report on SpazioCiclismo. His team Wanty-Groupe Gobert have since made a statement on Twitter, posting that his condition was extremely serious and that he is in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital in Lille.

It was reported that Demoitie had crashed but as he was getting up he was hit by a motorcycle. The Belgian, a native of Liege, is now receiving treatment at the hospital in Lille.

It was also reported that according to a preliminary reconstruction of the accident, the motorcycle driver could not avoid a collision with the cyclist, who was already on the ground.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert have made two statements on Twitter about Demoite's condition being "very serious", also stating that his wife and family are with him at the hospital.