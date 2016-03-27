Trending

Demoitie in serious condition after being hit by motorcycle at Gent-Wevelgem

Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider rushed to hospital in Lille

Image 1 of 2

Antoin Demoitié is beaten by Gianni Meersman in the Handzame Classic

Antoin Demoitié is beaten by Gianni Meersman in the Handzame Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 2

The podium of Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits), Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) and Antoine Demoitie (Wallonie - Bruxelles)

The podium of Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits), Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) and Antoine Demoitie (Wallonie - Bruxelles)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Antoine Demoitie was rushed to hospital after being hit by a motorcycle during Gent-Wevelgem, according to a report on SpazioCiclismo. His team Wanty-Groupe Gobert have since made a statement on Twitter, posting that his condition was extremely serious and that he is in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital in Lille.

Related Articles

Sagan wins Gent-Wevelgem

Gent-Wevelgem highlights - Video

It was reported that Demoitie had crashed but as he was getting up he was hit by a motorcycle. The Belgian, a native of Liege, is now receiving treatment at the hospital in Lille.

It was also reported that according to a preliminary reconstruction of the accident, the motorcycle driver could not avoid a collision with the cyclist, who was already on the ground.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert have made two statements on Twitter about Demoite's condition being "very serious", also stating that his wife and family are with him at the hospital.

 

 