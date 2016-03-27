Gent-Wevelgem highlights - Video

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) sealed his first win of the season in the world champion's jersey at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. In a thrilling finale, Sagan out-sprinting a strong four-man breakaway that successfully made it to the finish line ahead of a larger chase group. He proved the fastest sprinter of the four, beating Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) in second and Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in third, while Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) was fourth.

Kuznetsov was the first to start the sprint with roughly 200 metres to the finish line. It looked as though he would be able to hold off the others but Sagan and Vanmarcke got around him right as they crossed the line.