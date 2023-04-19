Demi Vollering one win away from Ardennes Classics triple glory

Demi Vollering is just one victory away from capturing the Ardennes Classics triple after securing a remarkable run of success in the Amstel Gold Race with an attack over the Cauberg last Sunday and triumph atop the Mur de Huy to win Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday.

The SD Work leader now heads into Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday with her sights firmly set on winning all three races in one season, an accomplishment that has only been achieved by three riders in history: Anna van der Breggen in 2017, Philippe Gilbert in 2011 and Davide Rebellin in 2004.

"We will try to finish the job in Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Vollering said in a post-race interview in Huy.

Vollering forms part of the dominant SD Worx team that has won 11 of the Spring Classics. She won Strade Bianche, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne.

The Dutch rider attributed much of her recent success at the Ardennes Classics to the strength and cohesion of her teammates. In particular, she acknowledged their help during Flèche Wallonne, where she battled with early-race nervousness and self-confidence heading into the local laps that included Mur de Huy.

"I was really nervous today because of this climb, it is so hard, and you never know how you are [going to feel]," Vollering said.

"Of course, I knew that my legs were good, but [the race] was so early this morning, and I struggled with my food today in the race, I was nauseous because of the nerves, but because it was so early. My team helped me come through the race, and they were important to me."

SD Work director Anna van der Breggen was in the team vehicle guiding the team at both Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne and will do so again at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Van der Breggen won Amstel Gold Race in 2017, Flèche Wallonne a record seven times between 2015-2021, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2017 and 2018, and the only woman to ever win all three events in one season.

The long-running Flèche Wallonne celebrated its 26th edition on the women's calendar this year. The Ardennes Classics triple, however, was only possible beginning in 2017 when Amstel Gold Race returned to the women's calendar after a 14-year hiatus, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège made its debut.

'I found a way to handle the Mur de Huy' says Vollering

Demi Vollering conquers the Mur de Huy to win Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vollering had previously finished third at Flèche Wallonne in 2020 and again in 2022 and was visibly emotional after taking the win on the fabled Mur de Huy.

"Today, I found a way how to handle the Mur de Huy," she said while fighting back tears.

"I looked behind me, and I saw that the gap was pretty big, and I looked again because I was like, 'This cannot be true' I was also thinking, 'Now they will come around [me], prepare yourself for the final sprint,' but it was not even needed."

Vollering finished five seconds ahead of runner-up Liane Lippert (Movistar) and seven seconds ahead of third-placed Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo).

She went on to speak about how special this victory was and how much it validated her performance to win on such an iconic ascent.

"I always wanted to win this race, but for a few years, I was not good enough. I was, a few times, close, but not close enough. I always doubted myself a little bit," Vollering said.

"It's difficult because if you are not good enough on that climb, you lose your trust in yourself. You think,' Maybe this is not for me,' but today I found a way to do it."