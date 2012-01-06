Dekker to open 2012 season at Tour of Qatar

Thomas Dekker in action. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Thomas Dekker will return to WorldTour racing at the Tour of Qatar. The Dutch rider is returning to the top ranks with Team Garmin-Cervelo after riding for the Chipotle Development Team at the end of last season, following the completion of his doping suspension.

“Had good training day .. My first competition is February 5 Tour of Qatar,” he tweeted. “Another month of training .. And the BAM ..”

Dekker was suspended for two years, from 2009 to 2011. He tested positive for EPO in the retroactive testing of a doping control from December 2007.