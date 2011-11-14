Dekker edging closer to Garmin-Cervelo deal
Dutch rider heading to team's first training camp
Thomas Dekker appears to be on the verge of a UCI World Tour comeback in 2012 with Garmin-Cervelo, according to Dutch website ad.nl.
It is being reported that Dekker will be present when the team’s training camp begins in Boulder, USA, on Thursday.
The 27-year-old was given a two-year ban in 2009 after testing positive for EPO in December 2007, but spent the latter half of this season riding with Garmin’s development team, Chipotle Sugarlabs. And with Garmin boss Jonathan Vaughters a long-term admirer of Dekker, speculation is rife that he will give the Dutchman a chance to restore his reputation and return to cycling’s biggest stage.
