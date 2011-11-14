Trending

Dekker edging closer to Garmin-Cervelo deal

Dutch rider heading to team's first training camp

Image 1 of 3

Dutchman Thomas Dekker positive for EPO

Dutchman Thomas Dekker positive for EPO
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Silence-Lotto's Thomas Dekker sets off on his time trial.

Silence-Lotto's Thomas Dekker sets off on his time trial.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 3

Winner of the Tour of Romandie, Thomas Dekker (Rabobank)

Winner of the Tour of Romandie, Thomas Dekker (Rabobank)
(Image credit: AFP)

Thomas Dekker appears to be on the verge of a UCI World Tour comeback in 2012 with Garmin-Cervelo, according to Dutch website ad.nl.

Related Articles

Dekker caught under biological passport programme

Vaughters waiting for Thomas Dekker's physiological data

Dekker says Garmin-Cervélo deal would be "a dream"

Dekker scores first win since comeback

Dekker to provide information to WADA

It is being reported that Dekker will be present when the team’s training camp begins in Boulder, USA, on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was given a two-year ban in 2009 after testing positive for EPO in December 2007, but spent the latter half of this season riding with Garmin’s development team, Chipotle Sugarlabs. And with Garmin boss Jonathan Vaughters a long-term admirer of Dekker, speculation is rife that he will give the Dutchman a chance to restore his reputation and return to cycling’s biggest stage.
 