Deignan, Georgi, Henderson and Morris comprise road team for Team GB at Paris Olympics

By
published

Elinor Barker part of women's endurance squad for track cycling as British Olympic Association names final lineups

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 23/06/2024 - British Cycling - 2024 Lloyds Bank National Road Championships - Womenâ€™s Road Race - Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire, England - Elizabeth Deignan of Lidl-TREK and Anna Henderson of TEAM VISMA - LEASE A BIKE battle it out for second and third on the Saltburn Climb
Now teammates on Team GB for road racing at the Paris Olympics, Lizzie Deignan of Lidl-Trek sprints to second at British Road Nationals ahead of Anna Henderson of Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Lizzie Deignan will make her fourth appearance at the Olympic Games this August, having been named to Team Great Britain for women’s road cycling along with Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Henderson and Anna Morris.  

The British Olympic Association (BOA) completed their roster of 30 riders, 15 women and 15 men, which will represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games across five cycling disciplines, with the final names disclosed Thursday for women on road and track. 

