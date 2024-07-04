Deignan, Georgi, Henderson and Morris comprise road team for Team GB at Paris Olympics

Now teammates on Team GB for road racing at the Paris Olympics, Lizzie Deignan of Lidl-Trek sprints to second at British Road Nationals ahead of Anna Henderson of Visma-Lease a Bike

Lizzie Deignan will make her fourth appearance at the Olympic Games this August, having been named to Team Great Britain for women’s road cycling along with Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Henderson and Anna Morris.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) completed their roster of 30 riders, 15 women and 15 men, which will represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games across five cycling disciplines, with the final names disclosed Thursday for women on road and track.

On the track, Elinor Barker will represent Team GB in the endurance events at her third Games, which will be held in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. Neah Evans and Josie Knight will both return for a second time, and be joined by Olympic debutants Morris and Jess Robert. Team GB looks to improve from a silver in the women’s Team Pursuit earned in Tokyo.

Also among the first 20 athletes named by the BOA were the four men competing in the road race - Tom Pidcock, Josh Tarling, Stevie Williams and Fred Wright. Pidcock and Tarling also join Ethan Hayter on the road time trial squad.



Additional duties will be performed by Pidcock, as he will defend his MTB title from the Tokyo Games in 2021, and Hayter, who is set to be part of the Team Pursuit.

The Team GB women’s Sprint team was announced two weeks ago along with the men’s road, mountain bike and track lineups, with reigning individual Sprint World Champion Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell making their first Olympic appearances alongside the experienced Katy Marchant.

“We’re blessed with an incredible depth of talent and experience across all five of the cycling disciplines, and I know that the squad will benefit hugely from the likes of Lizzie Deignan and Elinor Barker who will join us for their fourth and third Games, respectively,” said Stephen Park CBE, performance director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, in a press release on Thursday.

“Achieving gender parity across the squad is something we’ve been working towards for a number of years, and I’m hugely proud of the work our support staff have done to support our three mums on the squad, who are blazing a trail for women at the highest level of elite sport.”

Deignan is part of a trio of mothers to whom Park referred, as well as track athletes Barker and Marchant. The 2015 UCI Road World Champion returned to the peloton last year after the birth of her second child. Her best Olympic performance was on home soil in 2012 where she earned the silver medal in the road race in London. She finished fifth in Brazil four years later and was 11th in the Tokyo Games.

Henderson is the reigning time trial national champion and will take part in both the road race and time trial. She competed with Deignan on a national team at the Tour of Britain Women where the 25-year-old finished second overall and Deignan earned the mountains classification title.

Georgi, a three-time road race national champion, was fourth at the Tour of Britain Women riding for her Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL trade team. She racked up a handful of top five finishes in the Spring Classics, including third at Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Anna Morris is a multi-discipline cyclist from Wales who will add duties on the track to her time on the road in Paris. She was part of the Great Britain squad with Barker that won the women’s Team Pursuit gold medal at the 2023 Track World Championships.

Team GB cycling team - MTB, Track, Road

Women’s road

Lizzie Deignan

Pfeiffer Georgi

Anna Henderson (TT/RR)

Anna Morris

Women’s mountain bike

Ella Maclean-Howell

Evie Richards

Women’s track endurance

Elinor Barker

Neah Evans

Josie Knight

Anna Morris

Jess Roberts

Women’s track sprint

Sophie Capewell

Emma Finucane

Katy Marchant

Men's road

Ethan Hayter (TT)

Tom Pidcock

Josh Tarling (TT/RR)

Stevie Williams

Fred Wright

Men's mountain bike

Charlie Aldridge

Tom Pidcock

Men’s track endurance

Dan Bigham

Ethan Hayter

Charlie Tanfield

Ethan Vernon

Ollie Wood

Men’s track sprint