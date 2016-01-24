Chad Haga in stable condition after Giant-Alpecin accident

Image 1 of 6 Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 6 Chad Haga (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Chad Haga has been aggressive in his debut Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Giant Alpecin lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 6 of 6 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

Giant-Alpecin rider Chad Haga has successfully undergone surgery in Spain after being injured in the accident that saw six of the German team hit by a vehicle while training in Spain on Saturday afternoon.

Haga was airlifted to Valencia hospital from the scene of the incident. His mother posted a message on Facebook explaining that Haga had not suffered internal injuries or trauma to his brain. He was aware and responsive prior to surgery in Valencia.

Haga, Warren Barguil, John Degenkolb, Fredrik Ludvigsson, Ramon Sinkeldam and Max Walscheid were all involved in the crash, suffering a series of injuries. Degenkolb suffered a serious hand injury that needed surgery, confirming later on Facebook that the end of a finger had almost been entirely severed. Barguil suffered a fractured scaphoid in his wrist, while Walscheid fractured his hand and tibia. Ludvigsson and Sinkeldam escaped with multiple scratches and bruises.

Haga also suffered an orbital fracture that requires surgery. This will be done when the swelling around his eye goes down to avoid any tissue damage. His mother explained that may be done in the Netherlands or the USA. Haga’s fiancée will take care of him while he recovers.

“Chad’s first surgery to repair veins and arteries is done. There were no tendons, bones or major arteries severed in the crash but Chad Haga does have a deep wound involving his chest, neck, chin and lip,” the Facebook message explained.

“The surgeon said the operation went well and Chad is stable. In addition to the above serious injuries, he also suffered 7 contusions and abrasions across his body. The doctor said it was a very bad crash & he will be sore for weeks.”

Giant-Alpecin team manager Iwan Spekenbrink has told Cyclingnews that all the families of the riders have been notified but that the team are in a state of shock. The team thanked every one for the many messages of support, describing them "heartwarming and mean a lot to us.

“The team will need some time to recover from this," Spekenbrink said. "The team is like a close family and I know that with everyone supporting each other the team can come through this. As a team we have an amazing spirit. We are there for each other.

“A lot of the other riders saw the crash and they are all shocked. They came back to the hotel and you can imagine how shocked they all are. The team will need some time to recover.”