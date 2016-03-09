Degenkolb could return to racing in May

Image 1 of 5 That's ten stage wins for John Degenkolb at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 John Degenkolb shows off the 2016 Giant-Alpecin colours Image 3 of 5 John Degenkolb a few days after his training crash in Calpe (Image credit: John Degenkolb/Facebook) Image 4 of 5 John Degenkolb gives a thimbs up despite his training crash in Spain (Image credit: John Degenkolb/Facebook) Image 5 of 5 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) will be able to return to full training this month and could be back racing as soon as May. According to a report in Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Degenkolb is likely to be racing again in a couple of months’ time but it is yet to be decided precisely when and where he will return.

Degenkolb and several of his teammates, including Warren Barguil and Chad Haga, were involved in a crash during training in January when an oncoming motorist drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with their group near Calpe, Spain. With so many riders out of action, Giant-Alpecin opted to pull out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad late last month.

Degenkolb was one of the worst affected, nearly losing his finger in the incident, in which he also injured his hip and broke his arm. He was taken to Valencia for surgery to reattach his finger. The German was able to get back on the home trainer last month but he has already confirmed that he will miss the Classics.

Several of the riders involved in the accident have returned to racing or are due to do so in the coming weeks. Tobias Ludvigsson is currently competing at Paris-Nice, while Ramon Sinkledam is due to make his racing comeback at Tirreno-Adriatico on Wednesday.

Barguil, who fractured his scaphoid in the crash, and Chad Haga are understood to be pencilled in for the Volta a Catalunya although the team has yet to confirm their presence. Neo-professional Max Walscheid is also still on the road to recovery, though a return date has not yet been confirmed.