Degenkolb back in action at Vattenfall Cyclassics

Fresh from winning his first race of the 2016 season, John Degenkolb will lead the line for Giant-Alpecin at Vattenfall Cyclassics and aim to add to his 2013 success. Degenkolb won the final stage and points classification at the Arctic Tour of Norway last week for his first win since stage 21 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

The WorldTour race starts and finishes in Hamburg with the fast finish expected to suit the sprinters with Giant-Alpecin bringing a strong lead out train for Degenkolb.

"It's a really attractive parcours here, and the four ascensions of the Wazeberg will make it selective. However, often in the finale it comes back together and will be decided by a sprint," coach Marc Reef said.

"We will be focused on John in the sprint here and we have an excellent lead-out to get him into the best position to finish it off. He showed with last week's racing in Norway that he's in strong form with a victory and two second places in the sprints, so it looks promising for Sunday."

Neo-pro sprinter Max Walscheid and Simon Geschke add further German flavour to the team and will be on hand to help deliver Degenkolb to the victory. Lead out man Koen De Kort, who will join Degenkolb at Trek-Segafredo from 2017, isn't selected for the race as he will start the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday.

Giant-Alpecin for Vattenfall Cyclassics: Søren Kragh Andersen (Den), Roy Curvers (Ned), Bert De Backer (Bel), John Degenkolb (Ger), Simon Geschke (Ger), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned), Albert Timmer (Ned) and Max Walscheid (Ger).