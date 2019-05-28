Image 1 of 3 Patrick Lefevere and Mike Sinyard shake hands after signing new two-year deal (Image credit: Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 2 of 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep ink new two-year deal with Specialized (Image credit: Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 3 of 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep ink new two-year deal with Specialized (Image credit: Deceuninck-QuickStep)

American bike manufacturer Specialized announced on Monday that it has renewed its contract with the WorldTour team Deceuninck-QuickStep for another two years, supporting the team until at least the end of 2021. The team and its riders will also continue to provide feedback about the high-end bike brand's performance in top-level racing to help further develop its bikes and equipment.

"We are very happy to announce that we have signed for two more years with Specialized," team owner Patrick Lefevere said in a press release. "Deceuninck-QuickStep and Specialized have had a long and beautiful history together."

Specialized has sponsored versions of Lefevere's team for the last 11 years. The team, riding on Specialized bikes, has won the biggest races in professional cycling. Last year its riders secured a total of 73 victories, and this year, while it is only May, they have won 30 races, including Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and Flèche Wallonne.

"Having a company which listens to, embraces, and builds bikes and equipment to the needs of us and our riders is one of the keys to our success," Lefevere said. "We have no doubt we are racing the best bikes in the world, and the support that we continually receive from them is unrivalled. They always take on board our thoughts and feedback and use it to develop equipment that is at the cutting edge of cycling technology. We look forward to enjoying many more memorable victories together!"

Scott Jackson, Specialized Road Sports Marketing Manager, added to the history behind the collaboration between Deceuninck-QuickStep and Specialized.

"We have been very honored to be partners with Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Patrick Lefevere for so many years," he said. "Not only has the team achieved iconic victories on Specialized bikes, they have also been a key part of our development process for our bikes and equipment.

"As we look to the future of our company and our sport, we look to Patrick and his team to be key partners for success," said Jackson.