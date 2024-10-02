Bissegger, Staune-Mittet among new Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale signings as 2025 roster is finalized

French team looks to the future with four new riders and four contract extensions

Bissegger rides alongside one of his soon to be teammates Dries De Bondt
Bissegger rides alongside one of his soon-to-be teammates Dries De Bondt (Image credit: Getty Images)
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have announced four new signings to their squad, four contract extensions and their full 30-man roster for the 2025 season. 

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Callum Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Johannes Staune-Mittet (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tord Gudmestad (Uno-X Mobility) are the new riders set to join the French team. 

