Bissegger, Staune-Mittet among new Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale signings as 2025 roster is finalized

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have announced four new signings to their squad, four contract extensions and their full 30-man roster for the 2025 season.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Callum Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Johannes Staune-Mittet (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tord Gudmestad (Uno-X Mobility) are the new riders set to join the French team.

“I am really looking forward to this new opportunity and to working with these great partners to ensure that the coming seasons are a success," said time trial specialist Bissegger in a press release. "The team has put a lot of work into the time trial and the results are there."

All bar Staune Mittet have joined on two-year deals until the end of 2026, with the 22-year-old Norwegian talent, who won last year's under-23 Giro, arriving from Visma signed on until 2027.

"I chose [this team] to continue to progress, and I think this is the best place to do it. My long-term goal is to continue to grow and become the best rider I can be," said Staune-Mittet.

"In the short term, I’m looking forward to supporting the team leaders and, if the opportunity presents itself, I hope to achieve good results and represent the jersey in the best possible way."

They make up part of the nine new riders that will be part of the WorldTour squad next season, alongside four riders from the development team and one from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale's junior team - French super-talent and junior time trial world champion Paul Seixas.

Nicholas Prodhomme and Stan Dewulf have signed two-year contract extensions, confirming their place until the end of 2026, while Pierre Gautherat and Aurélien Paret-Peintre will be with the team until the end of 2027.

While his brother Valentin has made the move to Soudal-QuickStep, the French squad were able to keep one of the Paret-Peintres in Aurélien. He is a top rider on the roster and has been one of Decathlon's 10 different race winners this season, in what has been a year of resurgence back to top form following the addition of the large French sporting goods retailer as a title sponsor.

"I am very happy to continue for the next three years, I have full confidence in the team and our partners who have given us new momentum," said Paret-Peintre.

"It is a structure that suits me with people I appreciate, both my teammates and the staff. It was therefore important for me to stay."

2024 has been a stunning year for the French team with fourth and second-place finishes in Grand Tours through Ben O'Connor, who is departing for Jayco AlUla, and 30 victories - their most since 1999 and double any win total of the past five seasons.

As they look to carry this momentum into next year, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale titled their team announcement as a "strategy for the future", with the goal of building "a solid and competitive collective for the years to come" through both youth and experience.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 2025 roster