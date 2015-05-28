De Weert calls it a day

Image 1 of 5 Kevin De Weert (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Kevin De Weert (LottoNL-Jumbo) riding to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Kevin De Weert (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the 2015 Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Kevin De Weert (LottoNL-Jumbo) after signing on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Kevin De Weert (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kevin De Weert has announced his retirement from professional cycling with immediate effect on his 33rd birthday. De Weert turned professional with the Rabobank team in 2003 before moving on to Quickstep in 2005, Cofidis in 2007 and back again to Quickstep in 2009, finally moving to LottoNL-Jumbo for the 2015 season.

De Weert made his 2015 season debut at the Volta ao Algarve before going on to race Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Ronde Van Zeeland Seaports, Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco with his final appearance at the World Ports Classic.

At the 2013 Vuelta a España, De Weert was blown off the road during the stage 1 team time trial, fracturing his tibia, his collarbone and a cervical vertebrae explaining that his injures from the crash have contributed to him calling an early end to his career.

"After having worked hard for a year and a half, I've come to the conclusion that I cannot get back into my old shape. For this reason, I've decided in proper consultation with the team to quit cycling on a professional level as of today. I'm happy with the decision, even though it comes earlier than planned. I'm unsure what my future will look like, but I'm looking forward to new challenges within this sport," said De Weert in a team statement.

LottoNL-Jumbo's managing director Richard Plugge explained De Weert's decision was a surprise but offered his best wishes for his future endeavours.

"We regret Kevin De Weert's departure. This was not our expectation when we started the collaboration. On the other hand, we support him and wish Kevin all the best," said Plugge.